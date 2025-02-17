Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Short Interest Update

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the January 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 74.0 days.

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

HRGLF stock remained flat at $14.12 during mid-day trading on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

