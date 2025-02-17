Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Short Interest Update

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the January 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 74.0 days.
Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance
HRGLF stock remained flat at $14.12 during mid-day trading on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94.
Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile
