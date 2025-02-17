Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Short Interest Up 5.6% in January

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 4,960,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 781,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

NYSE:HAE traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $62.47. 1,333,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,630. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $58.80 and a 12 month high of $97.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.22.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 9.47%. Equities analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Haemonetics by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

