Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.8 days.

OTCMKTS GUZOF remained flat at C$2.52 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.61. Grupo Herdez has a 52-week low of C$2.50 and a 52-week high of C$3.12.

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. It provides mushrooms, vegetable juices, mayonnaise, honey, mustard, moles, tomato puree, jams, pastas, homemade sauces, ice creams, tea, soy sauce, tuna, coffee, spices, pasta sauces, hot sauces, ketchup, canned chilies, vegetables, olives, nopalitos, guacamole, sauces, enchilada sauces, taco sauce, chiles, tortillas, mayonnaise, marmalades, and organic products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, Yemina, Carlota, ChiChi’s, Don Miguel, Nutrisa, Nestlé Ice Cream, Cielito Dear Coffee, and Moyo brands.

