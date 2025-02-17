Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.8 days.
Grupo Herdez Price Performance
OTCMKTS GUZOF remained flat at C$2.52 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.61. Grupo Herdez has a 52-week low of C$2.50 and a 52-week high of C$3.12.
About Grupo Herdez
