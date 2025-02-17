Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Short Interest Down 15.7% in January

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,090,900 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 9,593,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 354.9 days.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPFOF traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.40. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,164. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a one year low of C$2.06 and a one year high of C$3.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.26.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers automotive credit, medical expenses, and personal and business online banking services, as well as provides insurance products. Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB.

