Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Short Interest Down 15.7% in January

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,090,900 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 9,593,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 354.9 days.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GPFOF traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.40. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,164. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a one year low of C$2.06 and a one year high of C$3.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.26.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile
