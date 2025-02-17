Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Short Interest Down 18.9% in January

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,200 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the January 15th total of 268,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Grown Rogue International Stock Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS GRUSF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.62. 291,420 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65. Grown Rogue International has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.90.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services.

