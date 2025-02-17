Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Short Interest Update

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Grafton Group Price Performance
Grafton Group stock remained flat at $11.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. Grafton Group has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $12.84.
Grafton Group Company Profile
