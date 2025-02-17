Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Short Interest Update

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Grafton Group Price Performance

Grafton Group stock remained flat at $11.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. Grafton Group has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $12.84.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

