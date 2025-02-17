Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 485 ($6.10) and last traded at GBX 477 ($6.00), with a volume of 45186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 478.75 ($6.02).

Good Energy Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of £88.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 403.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 328.42.

Good Energy Group Company Profile

Good Energy is a British renewable electricity company with a difference. For more than 20 years, our mission has been to power a cleaner, greener world. Today, that is what we are – an energy company for the future with a bold ambition to help one million homes and businesses to cut carbon from their energy and transport by 2025.

We offer truly renewable energy supply sourced from over 1,700 renewable generators.

