Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 485 ($6.10) and last traded at GBX 477 ($6.00), with a volume of 45186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 478.75 ($6.02).
Good Energy Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of £88.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 403.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 328.42.
Good Energy Group Company Profile
We offer truly renewable energy supply sourced from over 1,700 renewable generators.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Good Energy Group
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.