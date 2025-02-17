Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Update

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Global X Conscious Companies ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $41.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average is $39.15. The company has a market capitalization of $648.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Global X Conscious Companies ETF alerts:

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRMA. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,522,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.