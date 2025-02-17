Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Global Payments by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 26,104 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on GPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stephens cut Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $105.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.14). Global Payments had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.83%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $672,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,608. This trade represents a 15.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.