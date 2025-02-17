Gladstone Land Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:LANDO)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years.

Gladstone Land Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ LANDO opened at $20.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.56. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $22.90.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

