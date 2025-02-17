Gladstone Investment Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.
Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.1%.
Gladstone Investment Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of GAIN stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $512.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.42. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $14.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on GAIN. StockNews.com raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Gladstone Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.
View Our Latest Report on GAIN
About Gladstone Investment
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Investment
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Is Coinbase Stock a Buy After Earnings?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Hedge Against Inflation’s Persistence
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Dominion Energy: Renewable Energy Lights Up Investor Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.