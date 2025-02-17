Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.1%.

Gladstone Investment Price Performance

GAIN stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $512.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 41.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gladstone Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

