Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Commercial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Gladstone Commercial Price Performance
GOODN stock opened at $23.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $24.91.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Commercial
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Is Coinbase Stock a Buy After Earnings?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Stocks to Hedge Against Inflation’s Persistence
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Dominion Energy: Renewable Energy Lights Up Investor Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.