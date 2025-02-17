Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Commercial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

GOODN stock opened at $23.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $24.91.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.