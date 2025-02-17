Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,250,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 7,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 22.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $4,075,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,282,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth $1,287,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

NYSE:DNA traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,867,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,148. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $64.40. The company has a market capitalization of $846.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.16.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

