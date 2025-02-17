Genuine Parts (GPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Genuine Parts to post earnings of $1.54 per share and revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $124.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $112.74 and a 1-year high of $164.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 51.48%.

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $194,214.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,698.46. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Northcoast Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

