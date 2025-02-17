Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Short Interest Update

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Genenta Science Stock Performance

GNTA stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.37. 6,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,297. Genenta Science has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genenta Science

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genenta Science stock. Allianz SE bought a new position in Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Allianz SE owned approximately 0.56% of Genenta Science at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Genenta Science Company Profile

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

Featured Stories

