Gene Liu Sells 568 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CAO Gene Liu sold 568 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.08, for a total value of $177,261.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,272,475.36. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, January 31st, Gene Liu sold 779 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $249,287.79.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Gene Liu sold 165 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.84, for a total value of $40,563.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $313.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.39. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $326.00.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $4,606,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,805,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Atlassian from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atlassian from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Atlassian from $264.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.71.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

