Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,500 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 276,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,165.0 days.

Geberit Stock Performance

Shares of GBERF stock remained flat at $568.74 during trading hours on Monday. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $503.56 and a fifty-two week high of $650.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $563.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.88.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

