Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,500 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 276,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,165.0 days.
Geberit Stock Performance
Shares of GBERF stock remained flat at $568.74 during trading hours on Monday. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $503.56 and a fifty-two week high of $650.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $563.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.88.
Geberit Company Profile
