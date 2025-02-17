GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 129.0 days.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock remained flat at $27.65 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 651. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $29.34.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.