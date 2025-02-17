GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 129.0 days.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance
Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock remained flat at $27.65 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 651. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $29.34.
About GDI Integrated Facility Services
