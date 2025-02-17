GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) (GME) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.28 Million

GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) (GME) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. In the last week, GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. One GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) has a total market capitalization of $61.10 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,925.63 or 0.99848768 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95,448.29 or 0.99351906 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) Profile
GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)’s genesis date was May 12th, 2024. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)’s total supply is 411,297,484,026 tokens. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)’s official Twitter account is @gmeethereum. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)’s official website is gamestop-coin.vip.
GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.