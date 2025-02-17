Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,043,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,030 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $162,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 3.9% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 24,276,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,732,000 after purchasing an additional 921,820 shares in the last quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,804,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 10,405,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,757,000 after purchasing an additional 125,853 shares in the last quarter. Empower Harvest Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,058,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 9.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,156,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,457,000 after acquiring an additional 444,884 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Full Truck Alliance Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:YMM opened at $12.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Full Truck Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.