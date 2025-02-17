Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Update

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the January 15th total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Fujitsu Trading Down 0.7 %

FJTSY stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 139,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,605. Fujitsu has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.66.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 17.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fujitsu will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC’s, desktop PC’s, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

