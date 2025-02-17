Freshpet (FRPT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Freshpet to post earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $263.97 million for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Freshpet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $129.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.30. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $164.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 145.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity at Freshpet

In related news, President Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.13, for a total transaction of $790,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,351,949.40. This represents a 3.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FRPT. Citigroup cut their price target on Freshpet from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Freshpet from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Freshpet from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Freshpet from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.29.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

