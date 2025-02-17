Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Up 6.7% in January

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Down 2.1 %

FSNUY stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,954. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

