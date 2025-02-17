Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Holdings Cut by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Flex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 141,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Flex by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,047,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,152,000 after acquiring an additional 296,505 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Flex by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 486,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after acquiring an additional 257,975 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex stock opened at $42.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $2,162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,262.50. This represents a 19.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,844,379.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,249,456.14. This trade represents a 21.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLEX shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Flex in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Flex from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

