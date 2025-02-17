FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Short Interest Update

FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,459,700 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the January 15th total of 5,644,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,776.1 days.
FIT Hon Teng Stock Down 8.6 %
Shares of FITGF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. 275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37. FIT Hon Teng has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.52.
FIT Hon Teng Company Profile
