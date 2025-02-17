FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Short Interest Update

FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,459,700 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the January 15th total of 5,644,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,776.1 days.

FIT Hon Teng Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of FITGF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. 275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37. FIT Hon Teng has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.52.

FIT Hon Teng Company Profile

FIT Hon Teng Limited manufactures and sells mobile and wireless devices and connectors in Taiwan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Intermediate Products and Consumer Products. The company provides RF antenna cable and module assemblies; coaxial, internal, external, RJ, wire harness, USB, E/M, EM, flat, high speed, power, ribbon, SAS, and S-ATA cable assemblies; light source products; backplane, card, edgecard, memory, high speed, input/output, power, storage, and wire to board/board to board connectors; sockets and terminal blocks; and wired headsets, speaker systems, and power accessories.

