Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) is Meridiem Investment Management Ltd.’s Largest Position

Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,876,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186,464 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 6.9% of Meridiem Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $385,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FI. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Fiserv by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.7% in the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE FI opened at $230.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.44 and a 12 month high of $233.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FI. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FI

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.