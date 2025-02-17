FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Director Sells C$999,680.00 in Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Director D. Scott Patterson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$249.92, for a total value of C$999,680.00.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FirstService stock opened at C$248.65 on Monday. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of C$193.77 and a 12 month high of C$278.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$260.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$253.24. The firm has a market cap of C$7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.75, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.54.

Get FirstService alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on FirstService from C$182.00 to C$194.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corp operates in two business divisions: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential has service contracts to manage thousands of residential communities, including high-, medium-, and low-rise condominiums and co-operatives, and generates most of the company’s revenue.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.