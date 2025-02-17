First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIW. Creative Planning raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $103.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.15. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $111.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

