First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stake Lessened by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 170.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 993,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,951,000 after acquiring an additional 626,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,430,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,630,000 after acquiring an additional 615,776 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 590,583.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 572,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,921,000 after acquiring an additional 572,866 shares in the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $17,935,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,787,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,320,000 after acquiring an additional 257,223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $43.35 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

