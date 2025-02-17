First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Short Interest Up 5.3% in January

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FDNI traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,416. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $42.84 million, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average is $27.42.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $634,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,537,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 370.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 61,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 48,382 shares during the period.

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

