First of Long Island (NASDAQ: FLIC) Shareholders Approve Merger Proposal with ConnectOne BancorpOn February 14, 2025, The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) hosted a Special Meeting of Shareholders where shareholders voted on and approved variou

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

