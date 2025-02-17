Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Sells 1,468 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, December 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,853,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 430,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,583,580. This trade represents a 11.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akhil Shrivastava bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.79 per share, for a total transaction of $46,053.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,645.99. The trade was a 41.64 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $68.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.82. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.29 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.28, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -71.79%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

