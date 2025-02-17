Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Reduces Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. trimmed its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

FirstService Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $175.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.51 and a 200 day moving average of $182.07. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $141.26 and a 1-year high of $197.84.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

