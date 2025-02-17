Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 130,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

FXI stock opened at $35.04 on Monday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.95.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

