Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases 31,000 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 125,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $117.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.14.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

