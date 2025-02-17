Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,398 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Creative Planning grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 60,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $68.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.17 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.95.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

