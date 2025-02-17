Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) is Blue Chip Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Blue Chip Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,456,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,440 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 9.5% of Blue Chip Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $110,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 85.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,159,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,976,000 after acquiring an additional 992,739 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,718,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 322.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,289,000 after purchasing an additional 719,592 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,577,000 after purchasing an additional 675,795 shares during the period. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 584.5% during the fourth quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 765,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,365,000 after purchasing an additional 653,991 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.81. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

