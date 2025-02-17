FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 719,700 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the January 15th total of 1,018,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72.7 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DBMBF remained flat at $1.69 during trading hours on Friday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.

Get FIBRA Macquarie México alerts:

About FIBRA Macquarie México

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.