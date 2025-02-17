Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading 12.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 108.80 ($1.37). 6,868,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 3,324,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.40 ($1.21).
Ferrexpo Trading Up 12.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 72.63. The firm has a market cap of £804.55 million, a PE ratio of -14.56, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
