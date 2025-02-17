Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Up 12.9% – Here’s What Happened

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shot up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 108.80 ($1.37). 6,868,830 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 3,324,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.40 ($1.21).
Ferrexpo Trading Up 12.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of £804.55 million, a P/E ratio of -14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 72.63.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
