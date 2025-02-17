FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Major Shareholder Purchases $103,660.00 in Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.83 per share, for a total transaction of $103,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,927,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,389,999.03. This represents a 0.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

FB Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

FB Financial stock opened at $52.06 on Monday. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.20.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. FB Financial had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 10.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in FB Financial by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after buying an additional 196,172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $9,546,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 197,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 77,885 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 489.5% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 70,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 58,703 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,886,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of FB Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

