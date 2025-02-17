Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Up 0% – Time to Buy?

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.23 and last traded at $108.17. 15,726,568 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 14,547,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $475.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 151,863,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,801,457,000 after buying an additional 395,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,023,875,000 after buying an additional 1,104,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,936,737,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after buying an additional 2,998,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,263,000 after buying an additional 5,538,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

