Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Evogene Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EVGN opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.29. Evogene has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $10.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 109.05% and a negative net margin of 314.43%.
About Evogene
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
