Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVGN opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.29. Evogene has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $10.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 109.05% and a negative net margin of 314.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Evogene

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evogene stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evogene Ltd. ( NASDAQ:EVGN Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.40% of Evogene as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

