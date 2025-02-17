Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 307 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 602.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1,096.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $99.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.19. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $416,676.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

