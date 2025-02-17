Everhart Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 323.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $13,779,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 454,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $218,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE stock opened at $27.90 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $30.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.