Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $603,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Prudential Financial by 376.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 537,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.92 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,780,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,465,780.56. This represents a 12.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Prudential Financial Price Performance
Shares of PRU opened at $111.54 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.44 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.82. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31.
Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.
Prudential Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 69.61%.
Prudential Financial Profile
Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.
