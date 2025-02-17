Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $427,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,598.12. This represents a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. This trade represents a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,785,781 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $172.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $190.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $148.90 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
