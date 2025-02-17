Everhart Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,315.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,136.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,300.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,318.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 34.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total value of $24,961,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,181,755.06. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total transaction of $47,519,825.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,461,615.94. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,525 shares of company stock worth $139,851,401. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,462.35.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

