Everhart Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Stock Performance
TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,315.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,136.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,300.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,318.04.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total value of $24,961,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,181,755.06. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total transaction of $47,519,825.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,461,615.94. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,525 shares of company stock worth $139,851,401. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,462.35.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
