Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 393 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,707,000 after purchasing an additional 859,333 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,751,000 after acquiring an additional 570,703 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $42,810,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 48.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,415,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,171,000 after acquiring an additional 461,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 164.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 718,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,983,000 after acquiring an additional 446,948 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $83.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.11. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $90.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

